Procore Technologies, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$77.90’, now 3.5% Upside Potential

Procore Technologies, Inc. with ticker code (PCOR) have now 18 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $90.00 and $57.23 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $77.90. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $75.23 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of $64.20 and the 200 moving average now moves to $67.46. The company has a market capitalization of 11.40B. The stock price is currently at: $76.68 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,804,391,564 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $7.59 and a -3.26% return on assets.

Procore Technologies, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based construction management software. The Company is focused on the construction, connecting and allows the industry’s stakeholders, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate from any location, on any Internet-connected device. The Company’s product categories include Preconstruction, Project Execution, Workforce Management, Financial Management, and Construction Intelligence. The Company’s platform is modernizing and digitizing construction management by enabling real-time access to critical project information, simplifying complex workflows, and facilitating communication among stakeholders. Its open application programming interfaces (APIs) and application marketplace allow customers to integrate its products with their internal systems and approximately 400 integrations, including accounting, document management, and scheduling software.