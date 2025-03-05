Procore Technologies, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$93.01’, now 25.2% Upside Potential

Procore Technologies, Inc. with ticker code (PCOR) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $110.00 and $73.11 with the average share target price sitting at $93.01. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $74.26 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.2%. The 50 day MA is $77.94 and the 200 day MA is $68.66. The market cap for the company is 11.15B. The stock price is currently at: $74.34 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,958,820,357 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $7.81 and a -4.07% return on assets.

Procore Technologies, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based construction management software. The Company is focused on the construction, connecting and allows the industry’s stakeholders, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate from any location, on any Internet-connected device. The Company’s product categories include Preconstruction, Project Execution, Workforce Management, Financial Management, and Construction Intelligence. The Company’s platform is modernizing and digitizing construction management by enabling real-time access to critical project information, simplifying complex workflows, and facilitating communication among stakeholders. Its open application programming interfaces (APIs) and application marketplace allow customers to integrate its products with their internal systems and approximately 400 integrations, including accounting, document management, and scheduling software.