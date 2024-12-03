Post Holdings, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 3.8% Upside Potential

Post Holdings, Inc. which can be found using ticker (POST) have now 10 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $140.00 and $105.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $125.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $120.48 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.8%. The day 50 moving average is $113.05 while the 200 day moving average is $108.65. The market cap for the company is 7.06B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $120.72 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,321,217,530 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.4, revenue per share of $129.83 and a 4.33% return on assets.

Post Holdings, Inc. is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient and convenient nutrition categories. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands. Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products. Weetabix segment produces and distributes branded and private label RTE cereal, hot cereals and other cereal-based food products and muesli. Foodservice segment produces and distributes egg and potato products in the foodservice and food ingredient channels. Refrigerated Retail segment produces and distributes side dishes, eggs and egg, cheese, sausage and other refrigerated products to retail customers. BellRing Brands segment markets and distributes ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes powders, nutrition bars and supplements.