Pfizer Inc. Share Price Target ‘$32.12’, now 27.3% Upside Potential

Pfizer Inc. with ticker code (PFE) have now 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $45.00 and $25.00 calculating the average target share price we see $32.12. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $25.23 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 27.3%. The day 50 moving average is $27.34 and the 200 day MA is $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of 143.77B. The stock price is currently at: $25.37 USD

The potential market cap would be $183,056,057,194 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 33.83, revenue per share of $10.49 and a 3.31% return on assets.

Pfizer Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sale and distribution of biopharmaceutical products around the world. The Company operates through two segments: Biopharma and PC1. Biopharma is engaged in the science-based biopharmaceutical business. PC1 is its global contract development and manufacturing organization and supplier of specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company’s primary care products include Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura and the Premarin family; the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac and Trumenba; Comirnaty, and Paxlovid. Its specialty care products include Xeljanz, Enbrel (outside the United States and Canada), Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis and Cibinqo; the Vyndaqel family, Oxbryta, BeneFIX and Genotropin, and Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend and Panzyga. Its oncology products include Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena and Braftovi.