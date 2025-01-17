Pfizer Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 18.9% Upside Potential

Pfizer Inc. which can be found using ticker (PFE) have now 22 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $42.00 and $25.00 and has a mean target at $31.18. Given that the stocks previous close was at $26.22 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 18.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and the 200 day MA is $27.88. The market cap for the company is 150.12B. Currently the stock stands at: $26.49 USD

The potential market cap would be $178,487,651,705 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 35.32, revenue per share of $10.49 and a 3.31% return on assets.

Pfizer Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sale and distribution of biopharmaceutical products around the world. The Company operates through two segments: Biopharma and PC1. Biopharma is engaged in the science-based biopharmaceutical business. PC1 is its global contract development and manufacturing organization and supplier of specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company’s primary care products include Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura and the Premarin family; the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac and Trumenba; Comirnaty, and Paxlovid. Its specialty care products include Xeljanz, Enbrel (outside the United States and Canada), Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis and Cibinqo; the Vyndaqel family, Oxbryta, BeneFIX and Genotropin, and Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend and Panzyga. Its oncology products include Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena and Braftovi.