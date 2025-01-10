Persimmon plc 35.8% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Persimmon plc with ticker (LON:PSN) now has a potential upside of 35.8% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 1,520 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Persimmon plc share price of 1,119 GBX at opening today (10/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 35.8%. Trading has ranged between 1,056 (52 week low) and 1,722 (52 week high) with an average of 1,155,988 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,487,071,320.



Persimmon Plc is a United Kingdom-based housebuilder serving local markets with 30 offices across the country and three off-site manufacturing facilities. The Company operates from 30 regional offices throughout the United Kingdom, trading under the brand names of Persimmon Homes, Charles Church, and Westbury Partnerships. The Company operates three off-site manufacturing facilities: Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. Its Persimmon Homes brand delivers a range of traditional family housing throughout the United Kingdom in places where customers wish to live and work. The Charles Church brand complements and differentiates itself from Persimmon by delivering higher-specification homes in locations across the United Kingdom. It builds homes under this brand tailored to local markets. Its Westbury Partnerships focuses on affordable social housing. The Space4 business operates an off-site manufacturing plant producing timber frames, insulated wall panels and roof cassettes.







