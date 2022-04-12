Open Orphan’s hVIVO presenting at the World Vaccine Congress

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH), a rapidly growing specialist contract research organisation (CRO) and world leader in testing infectious and respiratory disease products using human challenge clinical trials, has announced that Dr Andrew Catchpole, Chief Scientific Officer of hVIVO, a subsidiary of Open Orphan plc, will be delivering a presentation at the World Vaccine Congress, Washington D.C., United States, titled ‘Outcome of the world’s first SARS-CoV-2 viral challenge and its utility for vaccine testing’.

Dr Catchpole will be presenting the results from the world’s first COVID-19 characterisation study, which was a partnership between hVIVO, Imperial College London, the Vaccine Taskforce and Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), and the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust. The landmark study, published in Nature Medicine on 31 March 2022, found that a SARS-CoV-2 human challenge is safe in healthy young adults and provided detailed insights into the course of COVID-19 infection with potential positive public health implications, which will also be outlined in Dr Catchpole’s presentation.

Full details of the presentation are included below:

Title Outcome of the world’s first SARS-CoV-2 viral challenge and its utility for vaccine testing Date/Time Wednesday 20 April 2022, 09.40 am (ET)

The World Vaccine Congress will take place at the Marriott Marquis in Washington DC between 18-21 April 2022. hVIVO will be at booth 410 during the congress for potential partnering discussions.

The World Vaccine Congress is the largest and most established meeting dedicated to vaccines and has run for 21 years. In that period, it has evolved and grown into the leading vaccines congress globally, with hundreds of speakers and thousands of attendees from leading global vaccines developers, academia and policymakers.

More information about the event, including attendance, can be found here.