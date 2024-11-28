Olin Corporation Share Price Target ‘$49.00’, now 16.5% Upside Potential

Olin Corporation with ticker code (OLN) now have 16 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $70.00 and $41.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $49.00. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $42.06 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 16.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and the 200 day MA is $48.92. The company has a market cap of 4.98B. Currently the stock stands at: $42.70 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,800,138,025 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 33.89, revenue per share of $54.45 and a 3.17% return on assets.

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer concentrated in three business segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment produces and sells a full range of epoxy materials and precursors, including aromatics (acetone, bisphenol, cumene and phenol), allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, liquid epoxy resins, solid epoxy resins and systems and growth products, such as converted epoxy resins and additives. The Winchester segment produces and sells sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. Its application includes water treatment, alumina, pulp and paper, and urethanes.