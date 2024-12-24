Olin Corporation Share Price Target ‘$45.31’, now 35.5% Upside Potential

Olin Corporation which can be found using ticker (OLN) now have 16 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $57.00 and $38.00 calculating the average target share price we see $45.31. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $33.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 35.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $41.91 and the 200 day MA is $47.75. The market cap for the company is 3.86B. The current share price for the company is: $33.13 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,232,714,224 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 26.29, revenue per share of $54.45 and a 3.17% return on assets.

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer concentrated in three business segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment produces and sells a full range of epoxy materials and precursors, including aromatics (acetone, bisphenol, cumene and phenol), allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, liquid epoxy resins, solid epoxy resins and systems and growth products, such as converted epoxy resins and additives. The Winchester segment produces and sells sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. Its application includes water treatment, alumina, pulp and paper, and urethanes.