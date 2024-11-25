Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Share Price Target ‘$29.49’, now 10.2% Upside Potential

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. with ticker code (NCLH) have now 20 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $36.00 and $24.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $29.49. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $26.76 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 10.2%. The 50 day MA is $23.52 and the 200 day MA is $19.28. The market capitalization for the company is 11.81B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $26.86 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,016,107,610 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.56, revenue per share of $21.67 and a 4.4% return on assets.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company has 29 ships with approximately 62,000 berths. Its brands offer itineraries to various destinations, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. Its brands offer various features, amenities and activities, including a variety of accommodations, multiple dining venues, bars and lounges, spa, casino and retail shopping areas and numerous entertainment choices. All brands also offer a selection of shore excursions at each port of call as well as hotel packages for stays before or after a voyage. Its Norwegian ships offer up to approximately 28 dining options. Its Oceania Cruises offers onboard dining, with multiple open-seating dining venues. The Norwegian, Oceania Cruises and Regent fleets offer a mix of staterooms, suites and villas.