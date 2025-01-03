Follow us on:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 18.9% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. which can be found using ticker (NCLH) now have 20 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $36.00 and $24.00 with the average target price sitting at $30.60. Given that the stocks previous close was at $25.73 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.9%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and the 200 moving average now moves to $20.38. The market cap for the company is 11.40B. The current share price for the company is: $25.92 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,555,751,230 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.74, revenue per share of $21.67 and a 4.4% return on assets.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company has 29 ships with approximately 62,000 berths. Its brands offer itineraries to various destinations, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. Its brands offer various features, amenities and activities, including a variety of accommodations, multiple dining venues, bars and lounges, spa, casino and retail shopping areas and numerous entertainment choices. All brands also offer a selection of shore excursions at each port of call as well as hotel packages for stays before or after a voyage. Its Norwegian ships offer up to approximately 28 dining options. Its Oceania Cruises offers onboard dining, with multiple open-seating dining venues. The Norwegian, Oceania Cruises and Regent fleets offer a mix of staterooms, suites and villas.

