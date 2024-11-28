Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

NNN REIT, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$46.91’, now 7.0% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

NNN REIT, Inc. with ticker code (NNN) have now 14 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $53.00 and $43.00 calculating the average target share price we see $46.91. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $43.84 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.0%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $45.95 and the 200 day MA is $43.92. The company has a market cap of 8.33B. Currently the stock stands at: $44.40 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,909,348,335 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.56, revenue per share of $4.75 and a 3.9% return on assets.

NNN REIT, Inc., formerly National Retail Properties, Inc., is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a diversified portfolio of freestanding retail stores across the United States. The Company acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases and are primarily held for investment (Properties or Property Portfolio). It owns approximately 3,449 properties across 48 states leased to more than 380 tenants in 37 different lines of trade. It invests primarily in retail real estate that is located within each local market for its tenant’s retail lines of trade. The Company’s portfolio includes convenience stores; automotive service; restaurants-full service; restaurants-limited service; family entertainment centers; health and fitness; theaters; recreational vehicle dealers, parts, and accessories; equipment rental; automotive parts; wholesale clubs; home improvement; and furniture, among others.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    NNN REIT, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$46.91’, now 7.4% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    NNN REIT, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 11.7% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    NNN REIT, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$47.13’, now 11.3% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    NNN REIT, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 15.2% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    NNN REIT, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$48.29’, now 1.4% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    NNN REIT, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -1.3% Downside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.