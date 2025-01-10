Moonpig Group PLC 26.2% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Moonpig Group PLC with ticker (LON:MOON) now has a potential upside of 26.2% according to Canaccord Genuity.



MOON.L



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 267 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Moonpig Group PLC share price of 212 GBX at opening today (10/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 26.2%. Trading has ranged between 148 (52 week low) and 278 (52 week high) with an average of 1,263,359 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £673,534,335.











