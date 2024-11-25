Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc 62.6% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc with ticker (LON:MBH) now has a potential upside of 62.6% according to Canaccord Genuity.

MBH.L

Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 170 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc share price of 105 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 62.6%. Trading has ranged between 81 (52 week low) and 112 (52 week high) with an average of 226,983 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £98,175,144.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing bricks. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and distribution of clay bricks used in the construction industry. Its clay products are produced at five manufacturing plants. It owns seven premium market brands, Blockleys, Carlton, FabSpeed, Freshfield Lane, Michelmersh, Floren.be, and Hathern Terra Cotta. These divisions operate within a fully integrated business, combining the production of premium, precision made bricks, pavers, special shaped bricks, and bespoke Terra Cotta products. It also includes a landfill operator, New Acres Limited. Blockleys produces extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shapes. Freshfield Lane produces a varied selection of clamp-fired stock facing bricks, special shaped bricks, and clay pavers in a range of appealing colors. Its subsidiaries include Dunton Brothers Limited and Floren & Cie NV.



Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc 93.8% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Broker Ratings

    Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc 92.5% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Broker Ratings

    Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc 93.5% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Broker Ratings

    Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc 91.5% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Broker Ratings

    Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc 39.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc 37.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.