Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc 62.6% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc with ticker (LON:MBH) now has a potential upside of 62.6% according to Canaccord Genuity.



MBH.L



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 170 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc share price of 105 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 62.6%. Trading has ranged between 81 (52 week low) and 112 (52 week high) with an average of 226,983 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £98,175,144.



Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing bricks. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and distribution of clay bricks used in the construction industry. Its clay products are produced at five manufacturing plants. It owns seven premium market brands, Blockleys, Carlton, FabSpeed, Freshfield Lane, Michelmersh, Floren.be, and Hathern Terra Cotta. These divisions operate within a fully integrated business, combining the production of premium, precision made bricks, pavers, special shaped bricks, and bespoke Terra Cotta products. It also includes a landfill operator, New Acres Limited. Blockleys produces extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shapes. Freshfield Lane produces a varied selection of clamp-fired stock facing bricks, special shaped bricks, and clay pavers in a range of appealing colors. Its subsidiaries include Dunton Brothers Limited and Floren & Cie NV.







