Meggitt Chairman’s retirement on hold during COVID-19 pandemic

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT), a leading international company specialising in high performance components and sub-systems for the aerospace, defence and energy markets, today announced in light of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy, the wider aerospace sector and the Group, the Succession Committee led by Guy Berruyer (Senior Independent Director) has agreed with Sir Nigel Rudd and the Board of Directors that Sir Nigel will stay on as Chairman until further notice.

Although he still intends to retire in due course, the Meggitt Board believes that there is significant benefit in continuity at this time.

