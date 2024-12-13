Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$480.00’, now -6.2% Downside Potential

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. with ticker code (KNSL) have now 9 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $593.00 and $415.00 with the average share target price sitting at $480.00. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $511.87 this indicates there is a potential downside of -6.2%. The 50 day MA is $472.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to $447.17. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 11.92B. The stock price is currently at: $506.88 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,178,211,658 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 28.9, revenue per share of $66.00 and a 7.89% return on assets.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. The Company focuses on the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market in the United States. The Company markets and sells insurance products in approximately 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. It writes an array of insurance coverages for risks. Its commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty, construction, excess casualty, allied health, general casualty, products liability, life sciences, professional liability, energy, management liability, entertainment, environmental, health care, small property, public entity, inland marine, commercial auto, aviation, product recall and ocean marine. The Company also writes a small amount of homeowners insurance in the personal lines market, which is included within its personal insurance division.