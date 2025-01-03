Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 4.4% Upside Potential

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. which can be found using ticker (KNSL) now have 9 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $593.00 and $415.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $485.67. Now with the previous closing price of $465.13 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 4.4%. The day 50 moving average is $474.16 while the 200 day moving average is $444.14. The market cap for the company is 10.57B. The stock price is currently at: $454.02 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,040,051,965 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 25.9, revenue per share of $66.00 and a 7.89% return on assets.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. The Company focuses on the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market in the United States. The Company markets and sells insurance products in approximately 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. It writes an array of insurance coverages for risks. Its commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty, construction, excess casualty, allied health, general casualty, products liability, life sciences, professional liability, energy, management liability, entertainment, environmental, health care, small property, public entity, inland marine, commercial auto, aviation, product recall and ocean marine. The Company also writes a small amount of homeowners insurance in the personal lines market, which is included within its personal insurance division.