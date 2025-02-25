Johnson & Johnson Share Price Target ‘$168.64’, now 3.0% Upside Potential

Johnson & Johnson which can be found using ticker (JNJ) have now 21 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $190.00 and $150.00 with the average share target price sitting at $168.64. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $163.74 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.0%. The day 50 moving average is $149.27 and the 200 day MA is $154.40. The market cap for the company is 398.94B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $165.70 USD

The potential market cap would be $410,881,188,439 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 28.57, revenue per share of $36.90 and a 7.98% return on assets.

Johnson & Johnson is a diversified healthcare products company. The Company is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical and MedTech. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being. The Consumer Health segment includes a range of products that is focused on personal healthcare used in the skin health/beauty, over-the-counter medicines, baby care, oral care, women’s health and wound care markets. The Pharmaceutical segment is focused on six therapeutic areas: Immunology, Infectious Diseases, Neuroscience, Oncology, Cardiovascular and Metabolism and Pulmonary Hypertension. The MedTech segment includes a range of products used in the interventional solutions, orthopaedics, surgery, and vision fields. Its geographic area includes the United States, Europe, Western Hemisphere (excluding the United States), and Africa, Asia and Pacific.