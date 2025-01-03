Follow us on:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 13.2% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. with ticker code (JEF) now have 4 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $97.00 and $82.00 with the average target price sitting at $88.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at $78.40 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 13.2%. The 50 day MA is $74.38 and the 200 day moving average is $57.51. The market cap for the company is 16.24B. Currently the stock stands at: $79.02 USD

The potential market cap would be $18,382,265,143 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 33.77, revenue per share of $28.58 and a 0.95% return on assets.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a global, full-service investment banking and capital markets company. The Company provides advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth and asset management services. Its segments include Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management and Merchant Banking. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment includes investment banking, capital markets and other related services. Investment banking provides underwriting and financial advisory services to clients across industry sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Capital markets businesses operate across the spectrum of equities and fixed income products. The Asset Management segment manages, invests in and provides services to a diverse group of alternative asset management platforms across a spectrum of investment strategies and asset classes. The Merchant Banking segment consists of its various merchant banking businesses and investments.

