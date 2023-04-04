Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Japan investment fund JSGI declares 3.6p dividend in Q4

JPMorgan JSGI

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) has announced that the Company’s cum income Net Asset Value (‘NAV’) was 359.54 pence per share at 31st March 2023.

Accordingly, in line with the Company’s distribution policy, the Directors have declared that a fourth quarterly interim dividend of 3.6 pence per share for the year ending 31st March 2023 will be paid on 19th May 2023 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 14th April 2023. The ex-dividend date will be 13th April 2023. 

Japan income fundJPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income (LON:JSGI), targets Japan income without compromising on Japanese growth opportunities. This Japan income investing opportunity gives investors access to a diverse and fast growing sector managed by local managers.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/uVIIM
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.