Japan investment fund JSGI declares 3.6p dividend in Q4

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) has announced that the Company’s cum income Net Asset Value (‘NAV’) was 359.54 pence per share at 31st March 2023.

Accordingly, in line with the Company’s distribution policy, the Directors have declared that a fourth quarterly interim dividend of 3.6 pence per share for the year ending 31st March 2023 will be paid on 19th May 2023 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 14th April 2023. The ex-dividend date will be 13th April 2023.

Japan income fund, JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income (LON:JSGI), targets Japan income without compromising on Japanese growth opportunities. This Japan income investing opportunity gives investors access to a diverse and fast growing sector managed by local managers.