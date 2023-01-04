Japan growth and income fund JSGI declares 3.6p third quarter dividend

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) has announced that the Company’s cum income Net Asset Value was 358.73 pence per share at 30th December 2022, the last business day of the quarter.

Accordingly, in line with the Company’s distribution policy, the Directors have declared that a third quarterly interim dividend of 3.6 pence per share for the year ending 31st March 2023 will be paid on 17th February 2023 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 20th January 2023. The ex-dividend date will be 19th January 2023.

Japan income fund, JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income (LONJSGI), targets Japan income without compromising on Japanese growth opportunities. This Japan income investing opportunity gives investors access to a diverse and fast growing sector managed by local managers.