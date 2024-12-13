Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$103.50’, now 23.4% Upside Potential

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. with ticker code (ITCI) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $135.00 and $87.00 calculating the average target share price we see $103.50. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $83.88 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 23.4%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $81.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to $74.09. The market capitalization for the company is 8.89B. The current share price for the company is: $83.40 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,972,741,603 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $6.10 and a -7.45% return on assets.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, clinical development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system (CNS). The Company’s product CAPLYTA is a treatment for depressive episodes associated with bipolar I or II disorder (bipolar depression) in adults as monotherapy and as adjunctive therapy with lithium or valproate. The efficacy of CAPLYTA 42 mg in bipolar depression was demonstrated in two positive Phase III placebo-controlled bipolar depression studies, which evaluated the effects of CAPLYTA on depression in adult patients with bipolar I or bipolar II disorder both as monotherapy (Study 404) and as adjunctive therapy with lithium or valproate (Study 402).