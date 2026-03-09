Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) Stock Analysis: Uncovering a 10% Potential Upside in Medical Devices

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) stands as a key player in the medical devices sector, offering a diverse portfolio of products and services. With a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, Integer operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization, catering to a global clientele across the United States, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Ireland, and more.

The company’s offerings include a wide array of medical devices, from interventional cardiology and cardiac rhythm management products to neuromodulation and orthopedics. Notably, Integer’s product range is crucial for procedures in cardiology, oncology, and general surgery, making it a cornerstone supplier for many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Currently, Integer’s stock is priced at $84.03, showing a minor dip of 0.01% recently. Despite this slight decline, the stock is positioned within a 52-week range of $63.32 to $126.93, suggesting a significant potential for value recovery. Analysts have set a target price range between $82.00 and $101.00, with an average target of $92.63, indicating a potential upside of approximately 10.23%.

Valuation metrics for Integer hint at future potential, with a forward P/E ratio of 11.63. While some valuation metrics such as trailing P/E, PEG, and Price/Sales ratios are not available, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) stands at 2.89, supported by a positive return on equity of 6.11%. Integer also boasts a free cash flow of $76.88 million, underscoring its capacity to reinvest in growth and innovation.

The company has shown a steady revenue growth rate of 5.00%, although specific net income figures are not disclosed. This growth trajectory is a promising sign for investors, particularly in a sector that demands constant innovation and adaptation.

Dividend-seeking investors should note that Integer does not currently offer dividends, maintaining a payout ratio of 0.00%. This strategy suggests a focus on reinvesting earnings back into the company to fuel growth, a typical approach for companies prioritizing expansion over income distribution.

Analyst sentiment shows a balanced outlook, with 5 buy ratings and 5 hold ratings, and notably, zero sell ratings. This consensus reflects confidence in Integer’s business model and market position, despite some current market volatility.

On the technical front, Integer’s stock is trading below its 200-day moving average of $95.83 and slightly below its 50-day moving average of $84.30, with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 40.42 suggesting the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. With a MACD of 0.33 and a signal line of 0.68, the technical indicators present a mixed picture, warranting close monitoring by investors.

Beyond numbers, Integer’s strategic initiatives and robust product lineup position it well to capitalize on the growing demand for medical devices worldwide. As healthcare technology evolves, Integer’s established brands like Greatbatch Medical and Lake Region Medical provide a strong foundation to enhance its market share.

Investors looking for opportunities in the healthcare sector might find Integer Holdings Corporation appealing, given its potential for growth and its pivotal role in the medical devices industry. As the company continues to innovate and expand its offerings, Integer remains a stock to watch for those seeking to capitalize on advancements in medical technology.