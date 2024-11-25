Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Impax Asset Management Group Plc 64.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Impax Asset Management Group Plc with ticker (LON:IPX) now has a potential upside of 64.7% according to Berenberg Bank.

IPX.L

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 560 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Impax Asset Management Group Plc share price of 340 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 64.7%. Trading has ranged between 310 (52 week low) and 575 (52 week high) with an average of 332,736 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £435,262,578.

Impax Asset Management Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based specialist asset manager focused on investing in the opportunities arising from the transition to a sustainable global economy. The Company is focused particularly on investing in climate solutions. The Company seeks to invest in higher quality companies with strong business models that demonstrate sound management of risk. It offers a suite of investment solutions spanning multiple asset classes seeking superior risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term. The Company’s investment solutions include environmental markets, sustainability lens, gender lens, sustainable infrastructure and multi-asset. The Company’s subsidiaries include Impax Asset Management Limited, Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited, Impax Asset Management LLC, INEI I GP (UK) LLP, INEI II GP (UK) LLP, Impax Asset Management (US) LLC, Impax Asset Management Japan Limited and Impax Global Opportunities (GP) Limited.



Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Impax Asset Management Group Plc 58.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Impax Asset Management Group Plc 38.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Impact Asset Management

    Impax Asset Management Group Chair Sally Bridgeland steps down

    Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) announces the retirement of Chair Sally Bridgeland and Non-Executive Director Lindsey Brace Martinez, succeeded by Simon O'Regan.
    Broker Ratings

    Impax Asset Management Group Plc 53.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Impax Asset Management Group Plc 52.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    Impax Asset Management Group Plc 47.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.