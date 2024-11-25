Impax Asset Management Group Plc 64.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Impax Asset Management Group Plc with ticker (LON:IPX) now has a potential upside of 64.7% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 560 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Impax Asset Management Group Plc share price of 340 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 64.7%. Trading has ranged between 310 (52 week low) and 575 (52 week high) with an average of 332,736 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £435,262,578.



Impax Asset Management Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based specialist asset manager focused on investing in the opportunities arising from the transition to a sustainable global economy. The Company is focused particularly on investing in climate solutions. The Company seeks to invest in higher quality companies with strong business models that demonstrate sound management of risk. It offers a suite of investment solutions spanning multiple asset classes seeking superior risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term. The Company’s investment solutions include environmental markets, sustainability lens, gender lens, sustainable infrastructure and multi-asset. The Company’s subsidiaries include Impax Asset Management Limited, Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited, Impax Asset Management LLC, INEI I GP (UK) LLP, INEI II GP (UK) LLP, Impax Asset Management (US) LLC, Impax Asset Management Japan Limited and Impax Global Opportunities (GP) Limited.







