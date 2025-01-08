Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$181.14’, now 4.6% Upside Potential

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. with ticker code (HLI) now have 7 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $220.00 and $129.00 with the average share target price sitting at $181.14. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $173.23 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.6%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $179.21 and the 200 day MA is $151.98. The company has a market capitalization of 11.98B. The stock price is currently at: $170.71 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,524,763,388 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 34.98, revenue per share of $32.63 and a 11.16% return on assets.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is a global investment bank that focuses on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate Finance (CF), Financial Restructuring (FR) and Financial and Valuation Advisory (FVA). The CF segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offerings. The FR segment provides advice to debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest in connection with recapitalization/deleveraging transactions implemented both through bankruptcy proceedings and through out-of-court exchanges, consent solicitations or other mechanisms, as well as in distressed mergers and acquisitions and capital markets activities. The FVA segment primarily provides valuations of various assets, including companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property (among other assets and liabilities).