Hikma Pharmaceuticals CEO Siggi Olafsson to step down

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) has announced that Siggi Olafsson has resigned as Chief Executive Officer, and from Hikma’s Board of Directors, to pursue other opportunities.

Said Darwazah, Hikma’s Executive Chairman and former CEO, will assume all CEO responsibilities, enabling Hikma to continue delivering its strategy. Siggi will remain available to the Group until he departs on 24 June 2022.

Said will continue to work closely with the Executive Committee, including Hikma’s three divisional presidents, benefiting from their significant experience and strong management teams. Concurrently, Hikma’s Board has initiated an externally facilitated process to identify a new CEO.

Said Darwazah said: “On behalf of Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ Board and the entire Group, I would like to thank Siggi for his leadership over the past four years. Together with the Executive Committee, he has worked tirelessly to drive strategic momentum across all three businesses, especially during the challenging days of the pandemic. Hikma is on a strong footing and well positioned for future growth, and we wish Siggi well for the future”.