GXO Logistics, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$69.43’, now 15.7% Upside Potential

GXO Logistics, Inc. with ticker code (GXO) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $83.00 and $52.00 with the average share target price sitting at $69.43. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $60.00 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.7%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $57.06 while the 200 day moving average is $52.34. The market capitalization for the company is 7.23B. The current share price for the company is: $60.47 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,361,139,445 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 67.94, revenue per share of $92.63 and a 2.23% return on assets.

GXO Logistics, Inc. provides contract logistics services. The Company provides its customers with warehousing and distribution, order fulfillment, e-commerce and reverse logistics, and other supply chain services to deliver technology-enabled, customized solutions. It offers platforms for outsourced e-commerce logistics, including the e-fulfillment platform in Europe. The Company has three reporting units: Americas and Asia-Pacific; United Kingdom, and Ireland and Continental Europe. The Company operates approximately 979 facilities worldwide totaling 197 million square feet of space, primarily on behalf of large corporations, that have outsourced their warehousing, distribution and other related activities to the Company. The Company serves a range of customers across a range of industries, such as e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods, among others.