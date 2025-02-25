Globus Medical, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$98.69’, now 23.3% Upside Potential

Globus Medical, Inc. which can be found using ticker (GMED) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $115.00 and $90.00 calculating the average target share price we see $98.69. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $80.02 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 23.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $86.39 and the 200 day moving average is $75.34. The company has a market cap of 10.84B. The stock price is currently at: $78.78 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,363,563,261 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 105.04, revenue per share of $18.56 and a 5.33% return on assets.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The Company’s product categories include Musculoskeletal Solutions and Enabling Technologies. Musculoskeletal Solutions consist primarily of implantable devices, biologics, accessories, and surgical instruments used in a range of spinal, orthopedic and neurosurgical procedures. Its spine products address the majority of conditions affecting the spine, including degenerative conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma. It provides solutions that facilitate both open and minimally invasive surgery (MIS) techniques. It includes traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screws and rod systems. Its orthopedic trauma solutions are designed to treat a variety of orthopedic fracture patterns and patient anatomies in the upper and lower extremities, as well as the hip. Enabling Technologies is comprised of imaging, navigation and robotics (INR) solutions for assisted surgery.