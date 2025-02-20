Generac Holdings Inc. Share Price Target ‘$170.77’, now 18.7% Upside Potential

Generac Holdings Inc. with ticker code (GNRC) now have 23 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $205.00 and $94.00 with the average share target price sitting at $170.77. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $143.87 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 18.7%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $156.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to $155.31. The market capitalization for the company is 8.49B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $142.42 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,077,171,761 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 26.47, revenue per share of $72.13 and a 6.58% return on assets.

Generac Holdings Inc. is an energy technology solutions company. The Company provides backup and prime power generation systems for residential and commercial and industrial applications, solar plus battery storage solutions, smart home energy management devices and energy services, advanced power grid software platforms, and engine and battery-powered tools and equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business (excluding its traditional Latin American export operations), and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the legacy Generac business’ Latin American export operations, and the acquisitions not based in the United States and Canada. Its product offerings consist primarily of power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products geared for varying end customer uses.