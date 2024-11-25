Exelixis, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$31.83’, now -8.6% Downside Potential

Exelixis, Inc. with ticker code (EXEL) now have 22 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $38.00 and $18.90 calculating the average target share price we see $31.83. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $34.83 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -8.6%. The day 50 moving average is $29.90 and the 200 day MA is $24.73. The company has a market cap of 10.17B. Currently the stock stands at: $35.61 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,293,545,678 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.97, revenue per share of $7.03 and a 12.81% return on assets.

Exelixis, Inc. is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing medicines and combination regimens at the forefront of cancer care. It has four products, including its flagship molecule, cabozantinib, which is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, VEGF receptors and RET. Cabozantinib is approved as CABOMETYX tablets used for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), both alone and in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (BMS) OPDIVO (nivolumab), for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and for radioactive iodine (RAI)-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC). Cabozantinib is also approved as COMETRIQ capsules for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer (MTC). Its other two products are COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK approved as part of multiple combination regimens to treat specific forms of advanced melanoma and MINNEBRO an oral, non-steroidal, selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) approved the treatment of hypertension.