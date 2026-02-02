discoverIE delivers order growth and completes Keymat acquisition

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV), a leading international designer and manufacturer of customised electronics to industry, has issued a trading update for the three months ended 31 December 2025.

Group sales in the Period increased by 5% at CER(1) and by 1% organically(2). Group orders increased by 9% at CER during the Period and by 4% organically for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.03x.

The Controls operating unit, which has been slower to recover than the other three operating units, showed an improved trend in sales from the first half, with organic orders improving and ahead of last year.

Gross margins remained robust, working capital tightly managed and cash generation continues to be strong.

The order book gives good coverage for the final quarter, and accordingly, the Group remains on track to deliver full year adjusted earnings in line with the Board’s expectations.

Following receipt of regulatory approval, the acquisition of Keymat Technology Ltd has now been completed and approval for the acquisition of Trival Antene d.o.o is in progress. Additionally, there continues to be a healthy pipeline of acquisition opportunities in development.

discoverIE Group is well positioned to continue its through-cycle growth both organically and inorganically.

Notes

1. Growth rates refer to the comparable prior year period unless stated. In calculating CER for the Period, the average Sterling rate of exchange strengthened 4% against the US Dollar compared to the average rates for last year, while weakening 5% against the Euro and 7% on average against the three Nordic currencies.

2. Organic growth for the Group compared with last year is calculated at CER and is shown excluding the first 12 months of acquisitions post completion.

3. This trading update is based upon unaudited management accounts and has been prepared solely to provide additional information on trading to the shareholders of discoverIE Group plc. It should not be relied on by any other party for other purposes. Certain statements made in this update are forward looking statements. Such statements have been made by the Directors in good faith using information available up until the date that they approved this update. Forward looking statements should be regarded with caution because of the inherent uncertainties in economic trends and business risks.