Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and -5.9% Downside Potential

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CFR) have now 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $149.00 and $106.00 with the average target price sitting at $130.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at $138.22 this indicates there is a potential downside of -5.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $129.17 and the 200 day moving average is $112.68. The company has a market capitalization of 8.87B. The stock price is currently at: $138.26 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,344,905,302 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.13, revenue per share of $30.63 and a 1.06% return on assets.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is a financial holding and bank holding company. The Company’s segments include Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency. Its commercial banking services are provided to corporations and other business clients and include a range of lending and cash management products. Its consumer banking services include direct lending and depository services. Its Frost Insurance Agency provides insurance brokerage services to individuals and businesses covering corporate and personal property and casualty products, as well as group health and life insurance products. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services, including personal wealth management and securities brokerage services. It serves a range of industries, including energy, manufacturing, construction, and others.