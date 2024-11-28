Chord Energy Corporation Share Price Target ‘$184.10’, now 45.5% Upside Potential

Chord Energy Corporation with ticker code (CHRD) now have 14 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $231.40 and $152.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $184.10. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $126.57 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 45.5%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $130.55 and the 200 day moving average is $157.93. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 7.73B. The stock price is currently at: $126.43 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,241,676,741 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 6.55, revenue per share of $92.62 and a 8.15% return on assets.

Chord Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company with assets in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. The Company produces and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. It has approximately 963,009 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin, of which approximately 99% is held by production. It focuses on the Middle Bakken and Three Forks formations, which are present across a substantial portion of its acreage. It has approximately 3,583 gross (2,742.8 net) operating producing wells, including 2,558.6 net operated producing wells in the Williston Basin. Its working interest for producing wells averaged 46% in total and 77% in the wells it operates. The Company has an average daily production of 119,785 net barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boepd), including average daily production of 171,880 net Boepd with crude oil production of approximately 95,992 barrels of oil per day (Bopd).