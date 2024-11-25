CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Share Price Target ‘$13.75’, now 11.4% Upside Potential

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. which can be found using ticker (CCCS) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $15.00 and $13.00 with the average share target price sitting at $13.75. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $12.34 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 11.4%. The 50 day MA is $11.10 and the 200 day moving average is $11.21. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 7.80B. The stock price is currently at: $12.47 USD

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud, mobile, artificial intelligence (AI), telematics, hyperscale technologies and applications for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance economy. Its cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, AI-enabled digital workflows. The Company’s platform digitizes workflows and connects companies across the P&C insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufacturers, financial institutions, and others. Its insurance solutions help insurance carriers manage mission-critical workflows across the claim’s lifecycle, while building smart, dynamic experiences for their own customers. Its Direct Repair Programs (DRP) connect auto insurers and collision repair shops to create business value for both parties and require digital tools to facilitate interactions and manage partner programs.