CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Share Price Target ‘$13.58’, now 12.7% Upside Potential

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. which can be found using ticker (CCCS) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $15.00 and $12.01 and has a mean share price target at $13.58. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $12.05 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 12.7%. The 50 day MA is $11.69 and the 200 day MA is $11.29. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 7.43B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $11.88 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,377,052,389 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 169.71, revenue per share of $1.52 and a 1.52% return on assets.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud, mobile, artificial intelligence (AI), telematics, hyperscale technologies and applications for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance economy. Its cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, AI-enabled digital workflows. The Company’s platform digitizes workflows and connects companies across the P&C insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufacturers, financial institutions, and others. Its insurance solutions help insurance carriers manage mission-critical workflows across the claim’s lifecycle, while building smart, dynamic experiences for their own customers. Its Direct Repair Programs (DRP) connect auto insurers and collision repair shops to create business value for both parties and require digital tools to facilitate interactions and manage partner programs.