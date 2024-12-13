Casey’s General Stores, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$416.75’, now -2.6% Downside Potential

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. with ticker code (CASY) have now 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $485.00 and $285.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $416.75. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $427.81 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $401.75 while the 200 day moving average is $360.91. The market cap for the company is 15.57B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $425.70 USD

The potential market cap would be $15,170,647,058 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.88%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 29.67, revenue per share of $406.66 and a 7.36% return on assets.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. and its subsidiaries, primarily operate convenience stores under the names Casey’s and Caseys General Store in 16 states, primarily in Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri. Caseys provides freshly prepared foods. Guests can have pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a selection of beverages and snacks. Its convenience stores carry a selection of food, (including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches), beverages, tobacco and nicotine products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items. In addition, all but four offer fuel for sale on a self-service basis. Its GoodStop brand offers fuel for sale on a self-serve basis, and a range of selection of snacks, beverages, tobacco products, and other essentials. It also operates two stores selling primarily tobacco and nicotine products, one liquor-only store, and one grocery store. It operates approximately 2,463 stores. It operates three distribution centers.