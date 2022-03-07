Caledonia Mining Corporation increase in holdings for significant shareholder

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (LON:CMCL) has announced that it received notification on March 4, 2022 from Van Eck Associates Corporation, which is a “significant shareholder” of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies, that it has changed its interest in the Company and on March 3, 2022 crossed a particular threshold for notification of its holdings in the Company.

Van Eck Associates Corporation held 3.9838% (508,200 votings rights) previously and now holds 4.008% (514,346 voting rights) in Caledonia Mining.

Caledonia Mining is a profitable cash generative gold producer with a strong growth profile, Caledonia’s primary asset is the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe which is on track to hit its increased 2020 gold production guidance of between 55,000 – 58,000 ounces. This will increase to 80,000 ounces in 2022.