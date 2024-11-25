Bytes Technology Group PLC 42.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Bytes Technology Group PLC with ticker (LON:BYIT) now has a potential upside of 42.2% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 640 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Bytes Technology Group PLC share price of 450 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 42.2%. Trading has ranged between 429 (52 week low) and 665 (52 week high) with an average of 780,923 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,096,260,620.



Bytes Technology Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company that provides information technology (IT) software offerings and solutions, with a focus on cloud and security products. The Company enables technology sourcing, adoption, and management across software services, including in the areas of security, cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It comprises two brands: Bytes Software Services (BSS) and Phoenix Software (Phoenix). Bytes Software Services has a customer base that is made up of both private sector customers and public sector customers, whilst Phoenix’s focus is exclusively on public sector customers. Its cyber security services include Managed Microsoft Sentinel, Managed Firewall Protection, Managed Endpoint Detection & Response, Managed Vulnerability Management, Bytes Incident Response and Penetration Testing & Assurance Services. Its modern workplace services include Managed Workspace, Bytes FastTrack Service, Modern Workplace Advisory Service and others.







