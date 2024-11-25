Burford Capital Limited 45.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Burford Capital Limited with ticker (LON:BUR) now has a potential upside of 45.7% according to Berenberg Bank.



BUR.L



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,600 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Burford Capital Limited share price of 1,098 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 45.7%. Trading has ranged between 800 (52 week low) and 1,349 (52 week high) with an average of 230,971 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,419,829,496.



Burford Capital Limited is a Guernsey-based company, which provides legal finance products and services, comprising core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. In its post-settlement business, the Company offers clients the ability to monetize post-settlement and other legal receivables. In its complex strategy business, the Company acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced and for which value can be realized through recourse to litigation proceedings. The Company is also engaged in the asset management business. The Company’s segments include Capital provision, Asset management and other services, and Other corporate. The Capital provision segment comprises the provision of capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in its managed funds. The Asset management and other services segment includes the provision of services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance.







