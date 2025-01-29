Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock -11.1% potential downside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock with ticker (LON:BATS) now has a potential downside of -11.1% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.

BATS.L

JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 2,800 GBX for the company, which when compared to the BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock share price of 3,151 GBX at opening today (29/01/2025) indicates a potential downside of -11.1%. Trading has ranged between 2,252 (52 week low) and 3,176 (52 week high) with an average of 5,381,501 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £69,991,834,080.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a consumer-centric, multi-category consumer goods company. The Company provides tobacco and nicotine products. Its segments include the United States, Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa, Americas and Europe. The Company’s product categories include Vapor, Tobacco Heating Products (THPs), Modern Oral, Traditional Oral and Combustible cigarettes. Vapor products are handheld, battery-powered devices that heat a liquid (called an e-liquid) to produce an inhalable aerosol, known as vapor. THPs are a new category of tobacco product designed to heat rather than burn tobacco. Modern Oral products are smoke-free oral nicotine products called nicotine pouches, designed for use in the mouth. Traditional oral products include snus and snuff. Its brands include Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Natural American Spirit, Camel, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi.



Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock -6.4% potential downside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    Broker Ratings

    BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock -3.1% potential downside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    British American Tobacco plc

    British American Tobacco forecasts strong H2 growth and new categories innovation

    British American Tobacco Plc is set to deliver its FY24 guidance, boosted by New Categories innovation and strategic investments, amidst strong cash flow.

    British American Tobacco appoints Kingsley Wheaton as Chief Corporate Officer

    Broker Ratings

    BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock 41.3% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

    British American Tobacco plc

    British American Tobacco plc on track for FY guidance with strong H2 acceleration

    British American Tobacco plc (LON:BATS) has shared its latest trading statement, highlighting progress towards FY24 guidance and strategic investments for sustainable growth. CEO Tadeu Marroco details the company's performance and outlook for the future. #BAT #tradingstatement

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.