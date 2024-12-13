Boyd Gaming Corporation Share Price Target ‘$76.07’, now .6% Upside Potential

Boyd Gaming Corporation with ticker code (BYD) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $85.00 and $69.00 calculating the average target share price we see $76.07. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $75.64 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .6%. The day 50 moving average is $69.70 while the 200 day moving average is $61.63. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 6.69B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $74.44 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,723,888,094 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.15, revenue per share of $40.12 and a 9.38% return on assets.

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a gaming company, which is a diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos, which includes Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, The Orleans Hotel and Casino, Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, Suncoast Hotel and Casino, Eastside Cannery Casino and Hotel, Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa, Cannery Casino Hotel, and Jokers Wild Casino. The Downtown Las Vegas segment consists of three properties, which includes California Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel and Casino, and Main Street Station Casino, Brewery and Hotel. The Midwest & South segment consists of Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino, Belterra Casino Resort, Hotel & Spa, Diamond Jo Dubuque, Diamond Jo Worth, Kansas Star Casino, Amelia Belle Casino, and Evangeline Downs Racetrack and Casino. It is also engaged in operating online casino businesses.