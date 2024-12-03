Boyd Gaming Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 1.3% Upside Potential

Boyd Gaming Corporation with ticker code (BYD) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $82.00 and $69.00 with the average target price sitting at $74.79. Given that the stocks previous close was at $73.85 this indicates there is a potential upside of 1.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $68.24 while the 200 day moving average is $61.23. The market cap for the company is 6.63B. The stock price is currently at: $75.05 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,717,653,044 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.27, revenue per share of $40.12 and a 9.38% return on assets.

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a gaming company, which is a diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos, which includes Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, The Orleans Hotel and Casino, Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, Suncoast Hotel and Casino, Eastside Cannery Casino and Hotel, Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa, Cannery Casino Hotel, and Jokers Wild Casino. The Downtown Las Vegas segment consists of three properties, which includes California Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel and Casino, and Main Street Station Casino, Brewery and Hotel. The Midwest & South segment consists of Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino, Belterra Casino Resort, Hotel & Spa, Diamond Jo Dubuque, Diamond Jo Worth, Kansas Star Casino, Amelia Belle Casino, and Evangeline Downs Racetrack and Casino. It is also engaged in operating online casino businesses.