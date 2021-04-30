Blackrock World Mining Trust declares first quarterly interim dividend of 4.50p per ordinary share

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) has announced that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2021 of 4.50p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 25 June 2021 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 28 May 2021 (ex-dividend date is 27 May 2021).

