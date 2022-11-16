BlackRock World Mining Trust declares dividend of 5.50p per ordinary share

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) has announced that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 30 September 2022 of 5.50p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 22 December 2022 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 25 November 2022 (ex-dividend date is 24 November 2022).

