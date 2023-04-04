BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust interim dividend of 6.21 cents

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA) has announced the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year to 31 December 2023 of 6.21 cents per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on 16 May 2023 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 14 April 2023 (ex-dividend date is 13 April 2023).

As set out in the Company’s dividend policy, this quarterly dividend has been calculated based on 1.25% of the Company’s NAV at close of business on 31 March 2023 (being the last business day of the calendar quarter) which was 496.41 cents per ordinary share.

To learn more about the BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc please follow this link: blackrock.com/uk/brla