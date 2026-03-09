Follow us on:

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) Stock Analysis: Eyeing a 9.28% Upside Potential

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE: BLCO) stands as a prominent player in the healthcare sector, specifically within the medical instruments and supplies industry. With a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, this Canadian company has been at the forefront of eye health innovation since its founding in 1853. Operating across a vast international footprint, Bausch + Lomb is a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc., serving markets from the United States to Japan and beyond.

Currently trading at $17.06 per share, Bausch + Lomb has seen a minor price adjustment of -0.54 (-0.03%), hovering close to the lower end of its 52-week range between $10.90 and $18.60. Despite a challenging year, the forward-looking metrics provide an intriguing prospect for investors. Notably, the forward P/E ratio stands at 16.11, indicating a reasonable valuation relative to expected earnings.

Investors should take note of Bausch + Lomb’s robust revenue growth, which has reached an impressive 9.80%. However, the company faces challenges in profitability, with an EPS of -1.02 and a return on equity at -5.39%. These figures highlight areas for improvement, but the company’s positive free cash flow of over $141 million offers a cushion for future strategic investments and operational enhancements.

While Bausch + Lomb does not currently offer a dividend, its payout ratio remains at 0.00%, suggesting that the company is likely reinvesting its earnings into further growth and development rather than returning capital to shareholders at this stage.

Market analysts present a mixed but generally optimistic picture for Bausch + Lomb. Out of the firm’s reviews, there are 5 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and a single sell rating. The average target price for BLCO shares sits at $18.64, providing a potential upside of 9.28% from its current price. The target price range spans from $15.00 to $21.00, reflecting varying degrees of confidence in the stock’s short-term trajectory.

From a technical perspective, Bausch + Lomb’s stock is trading below its 50-day moving average of $17.28, but notably above its 200-day moving average of $15.15. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 25.35 suggests the stock is in oversold territory, which could signal a potential buying opportunity for value-focused investors. The MACD and signal line values indicate a slightly bullish trend, although investors should remain vigilant for any shifts.

Bausch + Lomb’s operational strategy is diversified across three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The company’s comprehensive portfolio includes contact lenses, eye vitamins, and surgical instruments, catering to a wide array of eye health needs. This diversification not only mitigates risk but also positions Bausch + Lomb to capitalize on growth opportunities across different segments of the eye health market.

Given its strategic positioning and the potential for upside, Bausch + Lomb Corporation presents a compelling case for investors seeking exposure in the healthcare sector. The company’s significant revenue growth and free cash flow provide a foundation for future profitability, while the current market conditions may offer an attractive entry point for both short-term gains and long-term value. As always, investors should consider their risk tolerance and conduct thorough due diligence before making investment decisions.

