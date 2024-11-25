AptarGroup, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$188.00’, now 10.7% Upside Potential

AptarGroup, Inc. with ticker code (ATR) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $215.00 and $164.00 with the average share target price sitting at $188.00. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $169.88 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.7%. The day 50 moving average is $164.96 while the 200 day moving average is $149.55. The market cap for the company is 11.41B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $171.51 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,630,175,399 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 34.51, revenue per share of $54.01 and a 7.01% return on assets.

AptarGroup, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of a range of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services. The Company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty and Aptar Closures. Aptar Pharma includes operations that sells dispensing systems and sealing solutions and also manufactures and sells elastomeric primary packaging components. The Company’s products include stoppers for infusion, antibiotic, lyophilization and diagnostic vials. The Aptar Beauty segment includes operations that sell dispensing systems, drug delivery systems, sealing solutions and services to the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, and active material science solutions markets. The Aptar Closures business serves multiple markets, including food, beverage, personal care, home care, beauty and healthcare. This segment offers food protection business and elastomeric flow-control technology business.