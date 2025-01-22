Follow us on:

AptarGroup, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 19.3% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

AptarGroup, Inc. which can be found using ticker (ATR) have now 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $215.00 and $164.00 calculating the mean target price we have $186.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at $156.09 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 19.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $165.10 and the 200 day moving average is $153.59. The company has a market cap of 10.64B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $159.83 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,684,971,887 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 32.03, revenue per share of $54.01 and a 7.01% return on assets.

AptarGroup, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of a range of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services. The Company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty and Aptar Closures. Aptar Pharma includes operations that sells dispensing systems and sealing solutions and also manufactures and sells elastomeric primary packaging components. The Company’s products include stoppers for infusion, antibiotic, lyophilization and diagnostic vials. The Aptar Beauty segment includes operations that sell dispensing systems, drug delivery systems, sealing solutions and services to the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, and active material science solutions markets. The Aptar Closures business serves multiple markets, including food, beverage, personal care, home care, beauty and healthcare. This segment offers food protection business and elastomeric flow-control technology business.

