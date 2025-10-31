AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Stock Analysis: Is a 52.39% Upside on the Horizon?

For individual investors seeking promising opportunities in the healthcare sector, AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) presents a compelling case. With a potential upside of 52.39%, as suggested by analyst target prices, this Latham, New York-based company is capturing the attention of market watchers.

AngioDynamics operates in the medical instruments and supplies industry, specializing in the development and sale of innovative medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices. These tools are crucial in treating peripheral vascular disease, oncology, and various surgical applications. Notable products include the Auryon Atherectomy system, AlphaVac mechanical thrombectomy system, and the NanoKnife IRE Ablation System, which are designed to address complex medical challenges with advanced technology.

Currently priced at $12.14, AngioDynamics’ stock has seen a price change of just $0.02, remaining stable in recent sessions. Its 52-week range of $6.68 to $12.94 highlights a solid appreciation over the past year. Analysts’ average price target of $18.50 suggests significant growth potential from current levels, underscored by a unanimous buy rating from the analyst community.

Despite its growth prospects, AngioDynamics presents some challenges that investors should weigh carefully. The company’s financial metrics reveal a forward P/E of -95.22, indicating expectations of negative earnings in the near term. Additionally, its return on equity stands at -17.10%, and it reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -0.78, underscoring profitability concerns.

Revenue growth, however, is a bright spot, with a 12.20% increase that reflects the company’s ability to expand its market presence. This growth is supported by their comprehensive product portfolio, which addresses a wide range of medical needs. Yet, negative free cash flow of -$642,125 and the absence of dividends may deter investors seeking income and immediate financial stability.

On the technical front, AngioDynamics’ 50-day moving average of $11.02 and 200-day moving average of $10.13 suggest the stock is trading above key support levels, which could be indicative of a bullish trend. The relative strength index (RSI) of 51.15 and MACD of 0.38 also point to a stock that is neither overbought nor oversold, providing a balanced outlook for potential investors.

In summary, AngioDynamics, Inc. offers a unique blend of innovative healthcare solutions and growth potential, albeit with some financial risks. As the company continues to advance its product offerings and expand its market footprint, investors might find value in its long-term trajectory, particularly if the anticipated upside materializes. However, a cautious approach is advised, with a close eye on the company’s ability to improve profitability and cash flow.