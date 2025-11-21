AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Stock Analysis: A 62% Upside Potential for Healthcare Investors

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) presents a compelling case for investors with a robust target price range and a significant potential upside. Based in Latham, New York, this medical technology company specializes in innovative solutions for peripheral vascular disease, oncology, and surgical settings, making it an intriguing prospect within the healthcare sector.

The company operates in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, with a market capitalization of $470.09 million. AngioDynamics has established itself as a key player with products like the Auryon Atherectomy system and the AlphaVac mechanical thrombectomy system, which streamline procedures and enhance patient outcomes.

Currently trading at $11.41, AngioDynamics offers a notable opportunity for investors, given its 52-week range of $6.83 to $12.94. The stock’s recent performance indicates a slight downturn with a price change of -0.49 (-0.04%). However, the market anticipates a potential upside of 62.14%, with analysts setting an average target price of $18.50, ranging between $16.00 and $24.00. The unanimous Buy ratings from analysts further underscore the stock’s potential.

Despite the promising outlook, AngioDynamics faces some financial challenges. The company reported an EPS of -0.78 and a Return on Equity of -17.10%, alongside a negative free cash flow of $642,125. These figures suggest that while the company is investing heavily in its growth and product development, it has yet to translate these investments into positive earnings.

In terms of valuation, the company’s Forward P/E ratio stands at -89.49, reflecting the current earnings challenges. The absence of a P/E ratio, PEG ratio, and other valuation metrics suggests a focus on future growth prospects rather than current profitability.

Revenue growth remains a strong point for AngioDynamics, with a 12.20% increase, indicating effective market penetration and demand for its healthcare solutions. However, the company does not offer dividends, as indicated by a payout ratio of 0.00%, which may influence income-focused investors.

Technical indicators reveal a stock trading slightly below its 50-day moving average of $11.53 but above the 200-day moving average of $10.13, suggesting a longer-term upward trend. The RSI (14) at 87.04 indicates that the stock is currently overbought, which may prompt a correction in the short term.

AngioDynamics continues to innovate within the medical technology space, offering a diverse product portfolio that includes the NanoKnife IRE Ablation System and the Solero Microwave Tissue Ablation System, both designed to enhance surgical outcomes and patient care.

For investors interested in the healthcare sector, AngioDynamics represents a dynamic opportunity. While the company faces profitability challenges, its innovative product line and strong revenue growth potential, coupled with a significant upside, make it a stock worth considering in a diversified portfolio. As always, investors should weigh the risks of current financial metrics against the potential for future gains when assessing AngioDynamics as an investment opportunity.